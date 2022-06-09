Election for next President on July 18, result on July 21

New Delhi, June 9 Election for next President of India will be held on July 18 and counting of votes will take place on July 21. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the election for the President of India. The ECI has clarified that political parties cannot issue any whip to their MPs and MLAs in the matter of voting in the Presidential election.

Announcing the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to end on July 24.

As per the poll schedule, notification for the Presidential election will be issued on June 15 and the last day of filing of nomination will be June 29. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 30 and last day of withdrawal of nomination papers will be July 2. Polling, if required, will be held on July 18 and counting will take place on July 21. Secretary General, Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for this election.

The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all states including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies of the States are not eligible to be included in the Electoral College and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election. Similarly, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors for President.

"The value of votes of the elected members of State Legislative Assemblies and both Houses of Parliament is governed by Article 55(2) of the Constitution. The total value of votes for MLAs for the 16th Presidential Election is 5,43,231. The total value of votes for MPs is 5,43,200. The total value of vote of electors for the Presidential Election, 2022 is 10,86,431," Kumar said.

The Chief Election Commissioner said, "A nomination paper of a candidate has to be subscribed by at least 50 electors as proposers and by at least other fifty electors as seconders. An elector can subscribe to only one nomination paper of a candidate as either a proposer or a seconder."

A candidate can file a maximum of four nomination papers. The security deposit for the election is Rs 15,000, which is required to be made along with the nomination paper, or should be deposited in Reserve Bank of India or a Government Treasury under the relevant Head of Accounts for the purpose, prior to filing of nomination.

Members of Parliament are expected to cast their votes at the place of polling in the Parliament House and Members of State Legislative Assemblies are expected to vote at the respective State Legislative Assembly.

Kumar mentioned that the election to the office of President shall be by secret ballot and therefore, the electors are expected to scrupulously maintain secrecy of vote and any violation of the voting procedure will entail cancellation of the ballot paper by the Presiding Officer.

"It is also clarified that political parties cannot issue any whip to their MPs and MLAs in the matter of voting in the Presidential election," Kumar said.

For marking the vote, the Commission will supply particular pens. The pen will be given to the electors in the polling station by the designated official when the ballot paper is handed over. Electors have to mark the ballot only with this particular pen and not with any other pen. Voting by using any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting.

To make elections eco-friendly, the election to the office of President of India, The ECI has directed the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers concerned to ensure use of eco-friendly and biodegradable material and eliminate the use of prohibited plastic or materials as per extant instructions of the Government of India.

Counting of votes will be held in New Delhi under the supervision of the Returning Officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor