Elon Musk agrees with Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed

Tel Aviv, Nov 27 Elon Musk said on Monday on 'X' (formerly Twitter) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that there is "no choice" other than to destroy the Hamas terror group in order to bring about a better future for Gaza, and agrees with Netanyahu that the terror organisation has genocidal intentions toward the Jewish people, the media reported.

US billionaire Musk, the owner of X and head of SpaceX, said though he would like to help rebuild Gaza after the current war, and asserts that rehabilitating the Gaza Strip is an important step to prevent future war, The Times of Israel reported.

"If you want security, peace and a better life for Gazans, then you need to destroy Hamas. You first have to get rid of the poisonous regime as was done in Germany and Japan," says Netanyahu, to which Musk responds: "There's no choice."

Musk also remarks that civilian casualties are "unavoidable" and that Israel is trying to avoid them in its war against Hamas.

"You need to pair firmness and taking out the terrorists and those intent on murder, and at the same time help those that remain, which is what happened in Germany and Japan," he added.

"Usually the victor punishes the loser," he continues, and points to the rehabilitation of Germany and Japan by the allies after World War II as examples of how reconstruction efforts after a major war and a clear-cut victory helped secure peace for a long period of time.

