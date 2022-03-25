Engine wreckage pieces of China's crashed plane recovered: official

Nanning (China), March 25 Pieces of engine wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed in south China's Guangxi earlier this week have been found, an official told a press briefing.

The main impact point of the plane crash has been basically determined, said Zhu Tao, Head of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, on Thursday.

Zhu added that most of the plane wreckage were scattered within a radius of about 30 metres of the main impact point and the depth from the surface extends to about 20 metres underground, Xinhua news agency reported.

A suspected wreckage piece, 1.3 metres long and 10 cm at its widest, was also found in a farmland around 10 km away from the crash site, said Zheng Xi, Head of the fire brigade of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, a total of 183 pieces of aircraft wreckage, some remains of victims and 21 pieces of belongings of victims have been found and handed over to the investigation team, Zheng added.

The plane with 132 aboard crashed on the afternoon of March 21 in a village in Guangxi's Tengxian County. No survivors have been found so far. One black box of the plane has been recovered.

