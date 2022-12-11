'Ensure people's faith in AAP gets stronger': Kejriwal tells newly elected councillors

New Delhi, Dec 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday interacted with the newly elected party councillors. This was the first formal interaction between all the councillors and the AAP senior leadership.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Kejriwal told the councillors that "the public and the party have expressed faith in you, and now your work should reflect those values across the country".

"All councillors should do such a wonderful job in the next 5 years that the public's faith in us becomes stronger. They will try to buy you for Rs 10-50 lakhs, but don't fall for their traps, if they call or come to meet, record it... it is necessary to expose them. We have won the heart of the people by working diligently in Delhi because of which, even after all the propaganda, the BJP could not break people's faith," he said.

Kejriwal asked the councillors to ensure that no allegations of corruption against anyone.

"It should not happen that this time we have fought against the corruption of the BJP and by the time of the next elections, the BJP will be fighting us alleging corruption created by councillors of our party. People have a lot of faith in AAP and you must all ensure that with your work, this faith only becomes stronger," Kejriwal told AAP councillors.

The Delhi CM also sought better coordination between AAP MLAs and Councillor and asked to work together both.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said: "This is going to be a golden era for MCD, now we have to clear the mountains of garbage, clean all streets, fix all roads and improve the primary health system."

The party also announced the appointment of Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Adil Khan as coordinators and mentors for the councillors and designated them the responsibility of looking after three zones each.

