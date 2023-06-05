Environment and humankind are mutually connected: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on World Environment Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 : On the occasion of World Environment Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the environment and humankind are mutually connected.

The Karnataka CM was speaking after inaugurating World Environment Day 2023 event and presenting the Karnataka State Environment Awards here on Monday.

CM Siddaramaiah said, "Our ancestors' concern for the environment was commendable. They would cut a tree and plant a sapling. But now we are cutting trees. This is the significant difference between us and our ancestors. Environment and mankind are mutually connected."

"Man must live with nature. Our lives will be better if our forests are abundant, which will give us good rainfall and crops," he added.

The Chief Minister said that loving nature and mother earth is our duty.

"A healthy lifestyle is possible only if our environment is clean. World Environment Day is observed to create awareness and also to find solutions regarding the challenges faced. We are already facing natural disasters due to climate change which needs to be addressed," said the CM.

"As plastic is hazardous to the environment, our government banned plastic in 2016. Industrial waste, the use of plastic, destroying forests must be stopped. Judicious use of water will go a long way in protecting our environment," he said.

"Our children must be guided to protect nature. As children always emulate elders, we must show them the way," CM Siddaramaiah opined.

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day. The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community.

According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

