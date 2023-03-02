Erode East bypolls: "Credit for this victory goes to CM Stalin," says Congress candidate Elangovan

Amid the counting of votes in Erode Assembly constituencies, which went for bypolls on February 27, the DMK-backed Congress's candidate EVKS Elangovan on Thursday gave the entire credit for his impending victory in the election to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.

"Credit for this victory goes to CM MK Stalin. He did 80 per cent of the things that were promised by DMK in the election manifesto. I feel proud to be a part of the Legislative Assembly which is headed by MK Stalin," DMK-backed Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan on his lead in Erode East results said.

This is an example of the upcoming 2024 Parliament elections. Surely our alliance will win the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan added.

Praising the Election Commission of India (ECI) Elangovan said, "The election commission has co-operated well in the bypolls. Election Commission did everything in an honest and perfect manner."

EVKS Elangovan, the Congress party candidate in Tamil Nadu's Erode byelection, is leading by a comfortable margin against AIADMK's KS Thennarasu, initial trends show.

With 46,072 votes Congress is leading ahead of AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and DMDK.

Reacting to Erode East Assembly byelection results Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said, "It's a big victory for UPA Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East Assembly byelection. I would like to thank the people on behalf of the DMK party who voted for our alliance candidate."

Speaking on the Opposition party Edapadi Palani Sami, CM Stalin said, "In this by-election Opposition party leader Sami has delivered hatred speech due to which people have not supported him and taught him a lesson."

This is a good and strong start before the parliament election, Stalin added.

The byelection was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa earlier this year. Thirumahan, son of Elangovan, died of a cardiac arrest on January 04 at the age of 46.

Congress workers started celebrating as initial trends started showing Elangovan, supported by the DMK, leading at Erode assembly constituency.

"Everybody expected this and our party people were very confident to win. We are going to win this seat with a huge margin," Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said while commenting on the party's lead in Erode East by-poll in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for byelections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra began on Thursday.

The voting in all these assembly constituencies was held on February 27. In Tamil Nadu's Erode East Assembly bypolls, a total of 77 candidates across political affiliations are vying for the prized assembly constituency.

Erode recorded 74 per cent voting when it went to the polls.

