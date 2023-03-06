Estonia's Reform Party set to win parliamentary election
Riga, March 6 Estonia's Reform Party is set to win the parliamentary election, according to preliminary results.
The Reform Party, led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, has won 32 per cent of votes after more than 92 per cent of votes had been counted, Xinhua news agency reported.
