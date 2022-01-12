Even if Congress, Communists, others come together, BJP will lead the way, says BJP leader

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhankar Reddy on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lead the way even if the Congress, Communists and other parties come together.

His remarks come after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday.

"There has been speculation about how they envision creating a BJP-free India. But it is baseless and people of India will not forget them. Those who committed fodder scams have come to Hyderabad and his father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) spoke to KCR. Let Congress, Communists and others come together, BJP will lead the way," said Reddy while talking to ANI.

Reddy further said that Narendra Modi is a politician who works 24/7, has no selfish interests and thinks of India as his family.

Taking potshots at the Telagana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led state government, he said, "The common man is troubled today, unemployment is high. Suicides are on rise and employees are troubled by the government order 317. Leaving all this aside, they (TRS) are only trying to put on a show that something is being done. The TRS government is a failure, has indulged in a great deal of corruption. In coming days, a lot of scams of this government will come out."

( With inputs from ANI )

