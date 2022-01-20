Ex-AAP Goa convenor to contest Assembly polls on Congress ticket

Panaji, Jan 20 The Congress on Thursday released a list of five more candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its first list of four candidates for the February 14 polls.

The Congress has fielded the former convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit, Elvis Gomes, as the party's candidate in Panaji, while former BJP MLA Carlos Almeida will be contesting from the Vasco Assembly constituency in South Goa.

Tukaram Borkar, Antony Dias and Amit Patkar all fresh faces have be fielded from Shiroda, Benaulim and Curchorem, respectively.

The NCP list included the party's state unit chief Jose Philip, who would contest from Dabolim. Besides, Rehan Mujawar, Digvijay Verlekar and Subhash Prabhu Desai have been fielded from Navelim, Priol and Shiroda, respectively.

While the Congress has tied up with the Goa Forward Party for the upcoming polls, the NCP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena. Both parties are expected to contest around 11-12 seats as part of the seat-sharing formula, according to NCP General Secretary Prafulla Patel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor