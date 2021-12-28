Ex-Afghan Prez Ghani runner-up in most corrupt list headed by Belarus Prez
By IANS | Published: December 28, 2021 06:15 PM2021-12-28T18:15:07+5:302021-12-28T18:25:06+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 28 Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is runner-up for the annual Person of the Year award for Corruption in 2021.
Belarusian President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko has been named 2021's Person of the Year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project
