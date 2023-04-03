Ex-AIADMK leader moves Election Commission against recognising EPS as party general Secy

Chennai, April 3 A former leader of the AIADMK opposed to the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) camp has sent a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to accept the amendments in the constitution of the party and the election of EPS as general secretary.

B. Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate based at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on Monday in his petition to the ECI said that as per the bylaws created by the founder of the party, M.G. Ramachandran, the election to the post of general secretary was not valid or the election was against the bylaws of the party.

He filed the petition to stall the move of Palaniswami to install himself as the general secretary of the party.

Palaniswami (EPS) and his legal team has been at the doors of the Election Commission of India after the Madras High Court rejected the petition submitted by the deposed coordinator of the party, O Panneerselvam (OPS) against the July 11, 2022 general council meeting of the party.

Adityan in the petition to the Election Commission pointed out that Palaniswami and his associates were trying to hijack the party by bringing in amendments to the bylaws to suit their agenda.

The plaintiff urged the ECI to restrain EPS from functioning as the general secretary of the AIADMK and to restrain him from signing forms A and B as per the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

