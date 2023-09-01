Ex-BJP MP Ramen Deka meets Shah; keen to contest LS polls

New Delhi/Guwahati, Sep 1 Senior BJP leader and former MP from Assam's Mangaldoi constituency Ramen Deka on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

During his meeting with Shah, the BJP leader from Assam expressed his desire to contest next year's Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, he told media persons: "I have made Amit Shah aware of my expectations. I intend to represent the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which is no secret."

Reacting on the recent tussle between the old and new guards of the BJP in Assam, Deka asserted that the party's leadership would resolve any such issues.

"BJP is not a small party... it is vast like a sea. The leadership of the party will resolve any internal conflicts," he said.

Besides, he also criticised the Opposition bloc INDIA, saying: "The opposition bloc has no well-known leader. They are not united as a group."

