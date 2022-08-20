Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's political fate in party leaderships' hands

Palanpur (Banaskantha), Aug 20 Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday hinted that he will contest Assembly elections only if renominated by the party.

After offering prayers at Goddess Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district, Rupani in reply to a media question, said: "If the party asks, I will contest the Assembly elections, or will continue to work as a committee party worker to ensure that party returns to power in the state."

Party sources said Vijay Rupani is not in the good books of party national leadership as the council of ministers under his leadership had failed to deliver results and meet people's aspirations. After tendering his resignation, he has hardly been seen travelling and working for the party and is confined to state-level meetings, or events in Rajkot.

Sources also said Rupani and his group members are sidelined by the state unit's new leadership, widening the rift between Rupani and state unit president C.R. Patil.

In another political development, Congress party's former MLA Mahendrasinh Baraiya will be joining the BJP on Monday. There are rumours of at least one dozen sitting MLAs likely switching over to BJP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor