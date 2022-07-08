Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot

Tokyo, July 8 Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot as he was addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Citing Liberal Democratic Party sources, the NHK news report said they that Abe was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital.

Further details were awaited.

