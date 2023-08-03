Ex-media advisor of Capt Amarinder booked in DA case

Chandigarh, Aug 3 The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, ex-media adviser to former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, whose income was estimated to be 350 per cent more than his known sources of income.

A bureau spokesperson said an FIR under sections 13(1) B, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Chahal.

During the check period from March 2017 to September 2021, he said that the income of Chahal and his family members was Rs 7,85,16,905 against the expenditure of Rs 31,79,89,011, which was almost 305 per cent more than his known sources of income.

An official of the bureau posted in Patiala said they will ascertain the role of his family members too as the properties are located in different districts.

