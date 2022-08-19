Excise Policy Case: Liquor policy was huge scam by Delhi government, alleges BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma lashed out at the AAP led Delhi government while speaking over the ongoing CBI raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy case.

He questioned the party and said why the government started prior liquor policies.

"Why the Delhi government stopped its liquor policy when it was right. They stopped this policy when CBI started an inquiry in this matter," Pravesh Verma said. questioned.

"Liquor policy was a huge scam. They increased L1 commission to 12% and started taking it 6% which results worth 1000 cr in a year," he claimed.

Verma also alleged Delhi Government and said that their dealing was being done in Telangana.

"Its links are connected to Telangana. Hotel they booked and restaurants Manish Sisodia visited to crack deals. I think there are 10-15 private players, Government people & Manish Sisodia."

Earlier this morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrived at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia to conduct a raid.

The raids are being conducted in seven states of the country in connection with the CBI's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection.

Sisodia took Twitter and said, "CBI has arrived," he said in a tweet adding "We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1." According to a CBI official, they have raided 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case including Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence and the premises of the then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna.To the matter of CBI raids at the Deputy CM's residence, Aam Aadmi party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal replied in a tweet saying that they will give full cooperation to the investigations."CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too," Kejriwal tweeted mentioning that the CBI has raided his residence on the day when the picture of the Delhi Model and Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper- New York Times.

( With inputs from ANI )

