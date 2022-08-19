Excise policy row: Sisodia is accused No. 1 in CBI FIR

New Delhi, Aug 19 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused No. 1 in its FIR lodged in connection with the irregularities in Delhi government's excise policy.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, adn the licence holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will.

The policy rules were made by violating the excise rules, the FIR said.

The CBI on Friday 21 places in seven states across the country in connection with the case, including the Delhi residence of Sisodia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor