Excise policy scam: Delhi Court reserves order on bail pleas of AAP's Vijay Nair, businessman Abhishek Boinpally

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday reserved the order on the bail petitions moved by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Wednesday reserved the order after the conclusion of the bail arguments made by the accused's lawyer and by the prosecution agency. The court said the order will be passed on the bail petitions on November 14, 2022.

On September 27, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of event management company Only Much Louder, during the investigation in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Abhishek was arrested by CBI recently in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

CBI, in its reply, opposed the bail petitions and said that it would not be right to give bail when the investigation was still at an important stage. CBI said that if given bail now, the accused may tamper with the evidence.

CBI said Vijay Nair has been in the role of middleman in this matter. He has been regularly present in the meeting.

In the Abhishek Boinpally matter, CBI said during the course of the investigation, it has been revealed through statements of witnesses, confessional statement of the accused recorded under section 164 CrPC and the perusal of Bank accounts that Boinpally was part of repeated meetings at Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad with the accused persons and other liquor traders in connection with the formulation of liquor policy and to derive benefits out of the provisions of said policy.

Abhishek Boinpally was part of the conspiracy in pursuance of which, he transferred money through hawala channels to co-accused Vijay Nair through co-accused Dinesh Arora prior to the implementation of the policy during the period November 2021 to July 2022, CBI said.

The money transferred by the co-accused Sameer Mahendru of M/s Indospirits was finally landed in the account of Abhishek Boinpally and he has not been able to satisfactorily explain the receipt of the said money, added the CBI.

In August, CBI registered a case in excise policy scam and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the case.

A total of nine private persons have been named in the FIR. Except for Manoj Rai, ex-vice president of Pernod Ricard, LOC has been issued against all private persons.

( With inputs from ANI )

