Exclusive Interview With Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Joined Us as They Were Fed Up With Negative Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that both Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP having grown tired of the politics of our opponents. They are now convinced that the country is progressing in the right direction. "Be it Eknath Shinde or Ajit Pawar, they were fed up with the politics of our opponents. They are now convinced that the country's development trajectory is right, and that is why they have come with us", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special interview to Lokmat Media Group. The special interview was conducted by the joint managing director and editorial director of Lokmat Media Group Rishi Darda, group editor Vijay Baviskar, editor of Mumbai edition Atul Kulkarni and video editor Ashish Jadhav at the Prime Minister's residence. During the interview, Prime Minister Modi addressed a wide range of important topics including the development of India, employment concerns, Maharashtra's position in the government's priorities, the split within the Pawar family and the reasons behind Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar joining hands with the BJP. While discussing the vision of a developed India by 2047 and the government's efforts towards achieving it, Modi strongly criticised the opposition. He also hit out at Sharad Pawar over his recent statement regarding merger of smaller parties with Congress.

What will be your priority after getting a clear majority in this election and what will be the first item of your agenda?

Our agenda is clear and has been stated upfront by us -- we will make every effort to ensure we move closer to the goal of a Viksit Bharat. For this, we have already prepared a plan for the next five years as well as the action items for the first 100 days of the new government.

When you talk about Vision 2047, the first 100 days, what exactly do you have in mind?

Those who have observed my work keenly would know that I have a habit of taking many important decisions within the first 100 days of our government, setting the pace and momentum for the rest of the five years. We have already been working on a big milestone -- making India the world's third largest economy. This will further impart momentum towards our goal. As I have said, we will work 24X7 for 2047. Every moment of my time will be devoted to ensure that the people of our country are able to fulfil their aspirations.

You are right when you talk about 2047, please shed some light on the last five years too?

In 2019, within the first 100 days, a number of important decisions were taken. Action was taken against Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Anti-terror laws were strengthened through the amendments to UAPA. The Bill against triple talaq became an Act. Bank mergers were announced to ensure that the health of our banks was improved. Many sectors saw FDI reforms. A strong law against unregulated deposit schemes that cheat small investors was brought in. MSP hikes were announced. PM-Kisan which was originally only for small and marginal farmers was extended to all farmers. Pension schemes for farmers and traders were brought in. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed. There are many more such steps that were taken.

Will your announcement of making India prosperous and developed by 2047 be a national issue in this election?

What we must understand is that this dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not one man or one party's dream. This is a goal that the people of India have themselves taken to their heart. It is the development trajectory of the last 10 years that has enabled our nation to dream of creating a Viksit Bharat. Remember the times before 2014.

Can you please elaborate on this a little more?

The underprivileged sections of society, farmers, banking system and economy had all suffered greatly under the mismanagement of the UPA's decade-long government. People were frustrated by corruption and policy paralysis. The work done by us after that is in front of people.

What changes has your government brought about?

We embarked on a dual mission: empowering the poor with essentials like sanitation, electricity, financial inclusion, etc., while also revitalising the economy of our country through comprehensive reforms. In the last 10 years, not only did our nation help 25 crore people rise above poverty but we also jumped from being the 11th largest economy to the 5th largest one. Our reforms breathed new life into various sectors, from manufacturing to startups and even space exploration. From small toys to Chandrayaan, from Vande Bharat trains to mobiles, from drones to aircraft carriers, our country is developing new capabilities in our mission to become atmanirbhar.

You talk about developed India. Is the vision of Viksit Bharat resonating with people?

Our true national character came out when faced with a once-in-a-century challenge of Covid-19. The country came together to save lives, take care of the poor, produce vaccines, vaccinate not only our own country but also the other countries. We did all this while managing the economy much better compared to the rest of the world.

Further, India's rising importance in the post-Covid world has instilled a newfound confidence in people, both in India and abroad, that this is India's time. This is why I said, "Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai."

After decades of fighting for even the basic things, now, finally, 140 crore Indians are able to look towards the future with hope and confidence. This is why the vision of Viksit Bharat is resonating with everyone, especially the younger generation. Wherever I go, I see people inspired to realise this dream.

We are from Maharashtra. So, how will Maharashtra benefit from this?

Our long-term vision is of Viksit Maharashtra for a Viksit Bharat. In the next five years, this will mean a massive thrust for the development of Maharashtra across many sectors. Maharashtra is a state that has everything -- from financial hubs to information technology, from hardworking farmers to an industrial base, from a long coastline to a great history of courage and social reform. Our mission has been to enable these natural strengths of the state with appropriate policies and infrastructure to make the lives of the people better. Every project, whether it is an irrigation project, a new hospital, a new industry, a highway, a metro or an airport, has been aimed at ensuring a better life for all sections of society. This focus will continue with an even greater momentum. We will continue to build top-class infrastructure across Maharashtra which will not only help the existing growth hubs such as Mumbai and Pune but also create more such growth hubs. We will empower the farmers of the state with every facility, be it insurance or irrigation or market access.

Maharashtra has set an example before the country in the cooperative sector!

True. This is also a state with a strong cooperative sector. Our newly formed cooperative ministry will further empower this sector to transform lives at the grassroots level. We will help the cooperatives adopt digital technologies. At the same time, we will also enable the cooperative model to help even sectors such as fishing, agro-processing and services, etc.

While there are so many opportunities for tourism in Maharashtra, do you think they get due justice

What you say is correct. Maharashtra has a huge coastline. I think there is still a lot of scope for tourism, which our infrastructure building drive will help. As tourists arrive in greater numbers, local economies improve and local incomes increase. Maharashtra is also very rich in terms of having many traditional textiles, handloom and handicrafts, art and culture. We will ensure bigger platforms to showcase these unique things, which in turn will improve the lives of those involved in such sectors. The land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is famous for its legendary forts. There are so many pilgrimage spots, natural hotspots and beaches in Maharashtra. There is still a lot of scope for tourism.

Which new industries and sectors are on your priority for Maharashtra?

Let me tell you, Maharashtra has immense potential. Our manifesto is clear about the steps we want to take in semiconductor manufacturing, green energy, EV manufacturing, AI, electronics and fintech services. Maharashtra has an advantage in all these sectors and will become a key player in them. We want to see every section of society in Maharashtra to progress and fulfil their aspirations.

You created jobs through schemes like startup and Make in India. How do you plan to create more jobs in future?

It is heartening to note that a media house like yours has looked at the facts related to job creation and acknowledges the progress we have made on that front through various initiatives. When we talk of employment or jobs, often only false narratives are seen rather than factual conversations. Whether it is the public sector, private sector, entrepreneurship or newly created sectors, we have worked on a multipronged strategy to ensure opportunities for our youth. Take government jobs for example. Before the model code of conduct came into effect, I was regularly holding Rozgar Melas. Lakhs of youth have received their recruitment letters. In the private sector, the growth of our manufacturing sector and startups has been phenomenal.

Did startups boost exports?

I always believe that youngsters should be mentored to launch startups. We have become the third largest startup hub in the world. From a mobile importer, we became the second largest manufacturer of mobile. From a toy importer, we have now come to a stage where our toy exports have grown considerably. Our defence exports have grown over 20-fold in the last 10 years. These are just some snapshots of our phenomenal manufacturing sector. Lakhs of youth are running startups or working in them. It is a matter of pride that a big chunk of these is led by young women.

The number of formal jobs should also increase. Do you think it has increased?

When it comes to formal jobs, reports say that around 6 crore new EPFO subscribers have been added. Each of these is not just a number -- it is a dream of a youth being fulfilled in terms of career growth. Over the last 10 years, the number of colleges, universities, IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, etc., have grown exponentially. Such a big addition of social infrastructure can only happen along with the creation of jobs.

You talk about MUDRA Yojana. But what did your government do for the youth who become entrepreneurs?

It is good that you asked about MUDRA Yojana. When it comes to encouraging entrepreneurship, the MUDRA Yojana gave rise to 8 crore new, first time entrepreneurs. While this is already crores of self-employed youth, many of these entrepreneurs would also be employing more people. Now we have promised that we will double the amount of MUDRA loans -- this again will surely be reflected in the jobs that are created in the coming years.

Which new areas are you focussing on?

This is a very important question. To ensure job creation even in the future, we are already taking many steps. We opened the space and atomic sectors for the youth of India. Similarly, we also liberalised drone and mapping sectors. Enterprising youth are already capitalising on this and creating startups in these sectors, adding more jobs into the economy. Moreover, we are working on creating new capabilities in a number of sunrise sectors. Climate-friendly energy generation is becoming an important part of the economy. Sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy such as solar, wind, etc., are going to create many green jobs.

Artificial Intelligence is a topic of discussion worldwide. What is India's position in this sector?

There is a curiosity over Artificial Intelligence. We are giving a big thrust on sectors such as Artificial Intelligence and gaming. These are the opportunities of the future, which also make the future. Our talented youth are best placed to make the best of such sectors.

India is taking important steps in electronics manufacturing and especially semiconductors. These are important sectors not only for job creation but also for our self-reliance in the future. So, our vision for the future is clear and involves many exciting avenues for our youth.