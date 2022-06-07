Exempt Ukraine-returned MBBS students from NEET: AIADMK

Chennai, June 7 The AIADMK Coordinator and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O.Panneerselvam has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exempt Ukraine-returned medical students from the National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

He also thanked Modi for bringing back about 14,000 Indian medical students (about 1,900 are from Tamil Nadu) studying in the war-hit Ukraine.

Panneerselvam in a letter to Modi said as per the National Medical Commission guidelines, only those students who clear NEET can get admission to medical colleges in India.

"This is an obstacle for the Ukraine-returned MBBS students in getting admission to the Indian medical colleges," Pannerselvam said.

The AIADMK leader requested Modi to intervene and advise the National Medical Commission to relax the guideline as a special case so that the Ukraine-returned MBBS students can continue their medical education in the country.

