Exhibitions on his life, other events will mark PM's birthday celebrations: BJP leader

New Delhi, Sep 16 To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, the BJP will observe Seva Pakhwada from September 17 to October 2 across the country.

The highlight of the event would be a series of exhibitions charting Prime Minister Modi's journey from childhood to becoming the Prime Minister and showcasing his ideals and achievements.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh told mediapersons that party chief J.P. Nadda would inaugurate the exhibition on Saturday at the party headquarters here.

"This exhibition on the Prime Minister's life's journey would showcase his spirit of selflessness and service towards the nation. While Mr Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition tomorrow here at the party headquarter, similar exhibitions would be inaugurated by chief ministers in all capitals of BJP-ruled states. In districts across the country, BJP MPs and MLAs would do the same," Singh said.

Seminars to discuss the Prime Minister's works and ideas would also be held in all districts of the country, he added.

Apart from this, to portray the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' during this period, people would be encouraged to adopt food and attire from each others' states.

"People of Rajasthan would be encouraged to adopt for a day, food habits and traditional attire of people from other states who reside there," Singh said.

"Unity in diversity has always been there in India. It is not like Rahul Gandhi, who has undertaken Bharat Jodi Yatra," the BJP leader said, taking a jibe at Congress party's pan India march for promoting national unity.

Singh further said that under Seva Pakhwada, several public oriented activities would be undertaken.

Blood donation camps and free health check up camps would be held during this period in 964 districts of the country.

"Free medical implants would be given to physically challenged people and free COVID booster dosage would be administered to those who can't go to hospitals," the BJP leader informed.

TB patients would be adopted for a year, where one patient each would be adopted by a party member.

"Their daily needs would be taken care of for a period of one year so that such patients should feel that party workers are there to provide them all kinds of help," Singh told mediapersons.

This adoption of TB patients is being done in line with the Prime Minister's vision of making India TB free before 2025, he informed further.

"Lok Sabha MPs who are ministers, would travel to their constituencies during the fortnight and participate in various programmes lined up for the occasion. Rajya Sabha MPs and those who are ministers would be delegated by their respective states. However some Rajya Sabha MPs would be sent to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu and Kerala also," Singh said.

Social activities like Peepal tree plantation at all booths, Swachchta Abhiyan at public places and Shram Daan at Amrit Sarovars would also be conducted during this period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor