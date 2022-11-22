Experts optimistic about India's growth: PM

New Delhi, Nov 22 With rising inflation and the weakening rupee causing concern, even as geopolitical situation remains fluid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sounded a note of optimism, saying that economists see India as a bright spot.

"Even as experts in developed nations fear a major crisis, economists say India has golden opportunity to display economic capability," he said while virtually addressing a "Rozgar Mela", where 71,000 appointment letters were issued to newly inducted recruits.

Modi also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module an online orientation course for all new appointees on the occasion.

"Experts around the world are optimistic about India's growth and confident that it is set to become global manufacturing hub," the Prime Minister added further.

On the Karamyogi Bharat technology platform, he said it has several online courses and this will greatly help in upskilling the youth.

"Youth is the biggest strength of the country and the government is giving top most priority to ensure that their talent is utilised in nation building" Modi said.

Today's Rozgar Mela shows that the government is working in mission mode to provide government jobs, the Prime Minister said further.

Touching upon the crisis created for the youth at the global level due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Modi said that as per experts, India has become a major force in the service sector and soon it will be the manufacturing hub of the world too.

While initiatives like PLI will play a huge role in this, the main foundation will be the youth and the skilled manpower of the country, he added.

The PLI scheme is likely to create 60 lakh jobs, the Prime Minister informed.

