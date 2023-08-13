'Extraordinary situation': Chandrababu seeks President, PM's intervention in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Aug 13 Stating that an ‘extraordinary situation’ is prevailing in Andhra Pradesh with democracy under attack by the ruling YSR Congress Party, former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday sought intervention of the President of India and the Prime Minister to set the state in order.

In separate letters to the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the TDP president expressed serious concern over the anarchy prevailing in the state.

He said that five crore people of the State are undergoing through unprecedented and the most harrowing times due to the anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed with the ‘unsound mind’ of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that as the Leader of the Opposition he is drawing President’s and PM’s attention to the high degree of mal-governance prevailing in the state.

Explaining as to how Jagan unleashed the 'governance of destruction' by demolishing the 'Praja Vedika' soon after coming to power, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the Chief Minister is misusing the public money on frivolous cases by moving the judiciary on Amaravati.

He said that the bureaucrats are facing the highest number of contempt cases standing in the dock due to utter disregard displayed by Jagan, the former chief minister narrated.

He also explained to them how the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and the chairperson of the Public Service Commission have been hounded and how the SEC approached the Centre for security.

Jagan has made attempts to undermine the whole electoral process and is forcing the 'volunteers' to resort to illegal jobs, Chandrababu mentioned in the letters.

“The Chief Minister has appointed a person, who is a non-believer of Hindu traditions as the chairman of the Trust Board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and has done away with the tradition of non-Hindus submitting a declaration which is mandatory before going for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Over 250 incidents of attacks on Hindu temples have been reported in the past four years while properties belonging to Wakf Board and churches are being encroached upon,” Chandrababu said in the letters.

Lawlessness is ruling the roost and criminals are having a field day in the State, the TDP supremo said and also pointed out how ransom was paid to the leaders of the ruling party by none other than the family members of a Member of Parliament (MP) belonging to the same outfit from Visakhapatnam as recently as in June this year.

Chandrababu Naidu also mentioned the incidents of how a 14-year-old boy, Umanath, was burnt alive and how a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from the YSRCP murdered his own driver and delivered the body to the family members.

Stating that sane voices are being hounded through social media and through state machinery, Chandrababu said and expressed concern that anyone raising voice against the state government is being brutally targeted.

“A 60-year-old woman, P Ranganayaki, who asked 10 questions through social media about the State Government's response to LG Polymers gas leak incident in 2020 was charged under various Sections of IPC and IT Act and was jailed,” the TDP supremo said.

Maintaining that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a major epicenter for drugs and criminals, Chandrababu regretted that the drug trade is breeding crime in the state.

Ganja gangs and blade gangs are thriving in the state and when the TDP mentioned this, the party headquarters in Mangalagiri was attacked by the YSRCP goons in which several staff members of the party office were grievously injured, he said.

The 2021-22 report on 'Smuggling in India' released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence clearly mentioned the state as leading in drug abuse.

Chandrababu Naidu also pointed out how the former MP and former minister, YS Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Jagan, was brutally murdered in his house in Pulivendula in 2019.

Mentioning that though the ruling party MP, Avinash Reddy and his father, Bhasker Reddy, have been established as accused, Jagan is blaming the opposition parties using his own media.

“As soon as Jagan assumed power he tried to reduce my security drastically and it is the High Court that finally restored my security,” Nara Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that drones were flown on his residence in Undavalli.

He claimed attempts are being made to attack him every time he goes on tour. The TDP leader said even stones were pelted at him several times while sticks and rods were used to attack the people who are attending his meetings.

A draconian GO number 1 was brought in to prevent the Opposition parties holding public meetings. Naidu explained in detail as to how he was attacked at Yerragondapalem and Nandigama in which his Chief Security Officer and the NSG team commander were injured.

During his recent visit to various places, Jagan has orchestrated a murderous attack on him by goons, he said, adding that Jagan is resorting to this as he is frightened by the public anger due to revelation of facts and corrupt deeds of the ruling party leaders in various projects.

