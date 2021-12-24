Facing flak, Kerala Police cracks down, rounds up 220 goons

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 With murders and attacks on the rise across Kerala in recent times, the state police, which had come under fire from several quarters, on Friday said that in the past 10 days, around 220 goons were taken into custody in the state capital.

This drive has been named 'Operation Trojan' by the Kerala Police.

According to the police in this operation, 220 goons who were on the run and 403 people who were ducking warrants have all been rounded up.

For this operation, 1,200 raids took place so far, and 68 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, had come under attack from both the Congress and the BJP after a spate of murders, including of political leaders, took place in the past two weeks.

