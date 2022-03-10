Goa Assembly Results 2022: 'We are 20+3+2 =25, possibility of more candidates joining BJP', says Fadnavis

The results of the Assembly elections in five states of the country are coming out. BJP has already won 20 seats in Goa.

"We've won 20 seats. MGP has also given us a letter of support. 3 independent MLAs have also supported us. So now we are 20+3+2 =25. There is a possibility that more candidates will join us. So we are forming the govt, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"Firstly, Central Parliamentary Board meeting will be held & central observers will be selected. Central observers will come to Goa & legislature party meeting will be held, then we'll go to the Governor to stake claim for government formation in the state," he added.

Fadnavis said that Goans have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Goa have given us a clear majority. People have shown faith in PM Modi", said Fadnavis.

In Goa, predictions were for a hung assembly, due to a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP.

In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents.