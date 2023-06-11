Fake experience certificate case: Accused SFI leader Vidya moves for anticipatory bail

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 K. Vidya, the SFI leader accused of faking her experience certificate using the forged signature and seal of the Principal of the government Maharaja's College, has moved the Kerala High Court for seeking anticipatory bail.

The bail application will be heard by the court on Monday.

As per the police, Vidya had forged the experience certificate for getting guest lecture job in government colleges of Kerala. Sources in Kerala Police also told that the accused had filed the bail application on Friday in a secret manner.

The Kerala Police is being criticised for not arresting Vidya even though the issue has snowballed into a major controversy in the past five days.

Vidya has been booked under non-bailable sections based on complaints filed by the Principal of Attapadi Government College, Palakkad, and Karinthalam Arts and Science College, Neeleswaram, Kasargod for appearing for interviews of a guest lecturer post using fake documents.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police have registered an FIR against a woman journalist of a news channel, Akhila Nandkumar on a complaint filed by SFI state Secretary P.M. Arsho.



aal/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor