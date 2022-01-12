Farmer outfit releases first list of candidates for Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Jan 12 Just a month away from the Assembly polls in Punjab, the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a group of farm organisations, in its maiden electoral foray after getting the Central agricultural laws revoked, on Wednesday released its first list of 10 candidates out of 117 seats.

SSM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal will contest from Samrala, and Prem Singh Bhangu from Ghanair.

The SSM has ruled out alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a setback to the SSM, its prominent partner at the year-long farm agitation on the national capital borders, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), announced this week that it would neither contest the Assembly elections nor support the SSM.

However, it clarified that it would not oppose the SSM in any constituency.

