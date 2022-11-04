Farmers can earn more by adopting new technologies: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Nov 4 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said with the changing nature of traditional farming, farmers can earn more income by adopting new technologies in the agriculture sector.

With this objective, the government is taking concrete steps for promoting research in the agriculture sector, which will prove beneficial in the economic upliftment of the farmers, he said while interacting directly with the farmers and agricultural experts after inaugurating Dhanuka Agritech Research and Technology Centre at Sihol village in Palwal district.

The Chief Minister said two big projects on Friday were dedicated to Palwal district, of which one project is for water conservation and the other project will motivate the farmers towards farming with new technology.

He said the indigenous company Dhanuka is working in the interest of the farmers, which will definitely increase the income of the farmers.

The traditional farming depends on many aspects and farmers were not aware of new technologies earlier.

But now, the time has come to make a shift as per the changing environment and for this, there is a dire need to conduct research in the agriculture sector.

Congratulating the Dhanuka management for the new research and development centre, the Chief Minister said all necessary facilities and cooperation would be provided by the Haryana government.

He said the quality of food grain is declining due to excessive use of pesticides. Research centres play a pivotal role to deal with this issue.

Khattar said instead of paddy, the government is giving preference to 3Ms moong, mustard and maize.

In this newly built research centre, 11 types of laboratories related to agriculture have been built, through which farmers will be helped in cultivating improved varieties. The farmers will get benefit from this training centre.

The Chief Minister said the government is also encouraging farmers to adopt horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry and other options.

Today, the use of drones is increasing continuously. The government has setup Drone Imaging and Information Services of Haryana Limited (DRIISHYA) for using drones in agriculture, mining sector and for traffic.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal said Haryana is an agrarian state and this research centre will not only benefit Palwal but also the farmers of the adjoining areas.

Spread over 6.24 acres, the Centre has come up with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable development of Indian agriculture.

The R&D facility will also enable researchers of the agriculture sector to undertake scientific studies.

The facility will also be open to farmers for soil testing, water analysis, and testing of bio-pesticides among others, said R.G. Agarwal, Chairman of Dhanuka Group.

