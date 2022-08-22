Farmers reach Jantar Mantar, Delhi borders witness massive jams

New Delhi, Aug 22 As farmers started arriving at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital to stage their 'mahapanchayat' on Monday, massive traffic jams were reported at Delhi's borders as police have put up barricades to avoid any untoward situation.

Amid heightened security to enter Delhi, traffic snarls were reported at the Ghaziabad, Chilla, Singhu, Faridabad and Tikri borders.

Delhi Police have put barricades at all these border points and every vehicle entering the national capital city are being checked.

On Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said have asked commuters to avoid the Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pandit Pant Marg due to the farmers' congregation.

The other important roads that can see heavy traffic are Sansad Marg Janpath, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Ashoka Road and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

The call for the mahapanchayat was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to protest against unemployment at the Jantar Mantar.

The farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and many other states are likely to give a memorandum to the President pressing for their demands.

Police personnel have been deployed across the national capital.

