Farmer's suicide at GAIL protest site in TN sparks tension

Chennai, April 13 The suicide of a farmer on his land near the protest site against the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) pipeline project at Parapatti near Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri on Wednesday sparked tension with farmers blocking the road.

After Ganesan, 43, took the extreme step, farmers blocked the Pennagaram road.

While the exact reason for the suicide is not known, farmers said that Ganesan was depressed after revenue officials and GAIL staff began conducting the mapping process in the area reportedly for the GAIL pipeline project.

Farmers said that they were protesting against the mapping on Tuesday and Wednesday and Ganesan was at the forefront of the protest but left in between. Later, his body was found on his farmland which was near the protest site.

Dharmapuri District Collector, Divyadarshini said that the survey was for rerouting the pipeline to avoid farmlands. She said that the revenue staff was conducting the survey on government land on the boundary of the road and no private land was surveyed.

"Initially the project was to be taken through farmlands but now there is no question of farmlands being covered and we have communicated to the farmers that their land will not be taken," Divyadarshini told .

She said that the information that only government land is being measured has been conveyed to the farmers through the Village Administrative Officers and GAIL officials have also communicated this.

The survey was to be conducted in seven locations, out of which, four are already over without any issues, she added. "The survey was completed in Salem and Krishnagiri without any issue and we don't know why the farmers are protesting here."

District authorities also said that a heavy police contingent is camping in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor