Finance Ministry officials meet Moody's executives, seek upgraded rating

By IANS | Published: June 16, 2023 04:27 PM 2023-06-16T16:27:03+5:30 2023-06-16T16:55:35+5:30

New Delhi, June 16 Senior Finance Ministry officials on Friday met the executives of rating agency Moody's seeking ...

Finance Ministry officials meet Moody's executives, seek upgraded rating | Finance Ministry officials meet Moody's executives, seek upgraded rating

Finance Ministry officials meet Moody's executives, seek upgraded rating

Next

New Delhi, June 16 Senior Finance Ministry officials on Friday met the executives of rating agency Moody's seeking an upgraded rating on the back of a positive economic outlook and efforts to curb inflationary pressures.

The Finance Ministry officials were led by Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran.

Sources said that India has asked Moody's executives as to how "Indonesia had a higher rating than India?"

Moody's has retained its sovereign rating for India at the lowest investment grade of 'Baa3' with a 'stable' outlook.

Sources said that the Finance Ministry officials highlighted the various measures initiated by the government to push economic reforms.

Moody's officials are said to have taken note of their inputs, sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Senior finance ministry Senior finance ministry Moody india Disney India New Delhi All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation