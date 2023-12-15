Finland closes border crossing points with Russia again

Helsinki, Dec 15 The Finnish government announced that it will close the crossing points at its land border with Russia once again, from Friday evening until January 14, 2024.

Following an earlier two-week complete closure, Finland on Thursday had opened two southeasterly crossings, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen, the arrival of asylum seekers resumed immediately, and the phenomenon was accelerating.

She told reporters that the situation on the eastern border creates a national security risk.

The two crossings that opened on Thursday, Vaalimaa and Niirala, will close on Friday evening at 8 p.m.

All land border crossings to Russia will remain closed until January 14, 2024.

Finland shares a 1,340 km border with Russia, Europe's longest.

