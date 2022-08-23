Finnish PM's drug test negative after dancing video scandal

Helsinki, Aug 23 A drug test taken by Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in the wake of criticism of videos of her dancing at a party has come back negative, the government said.

Marin said she had undergone a drugs test on August 19, amid mounting criticism after videos emerged of her dancing with her friends at a private party in her free time, reports dpa news agency.

In a statement on Monday, the government said "no drugs were found" in the test, adding that the Prime Minister had paid the costs of the test herself.

One of the videos had fuelled rumours about how drugs might have been involved at the party about two weeks ago.

The 36-year-old Marin has repeatedly said that she has had never used drugs, explaining that when partying with her friends, she only drank alcohol.

The video images have divided the nation, unleashing a debate about Marin's appearances in public.

But the Prime Minister emphasized her right to spend her free time in the same way others her age do.

One of the world's youngest leaders, Marin makes no secret of partying, and has often been photographed at music festivals.

Earlier this month, she was dubbed the "coolest Prime Minister in the world" by German news outlet Bild.

In 2021, Marin had apologised for going clubbing after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 case.

In 2019, aged 34, Marin became the world's youngest Prime Minister after she was chosen by her party to succeed former leader Antti Rinne.

