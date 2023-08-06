FIR lodged against AAP councillor, others on charges of assaulting woman

New Delhi, Aug 6 An FIR has been lodged against an AAP councillor from the Maidan Garhi area and others on charges of assaulting a woman, the police said on Sunday. The FIR also includes sections related to molestation.

The alleged incident took place on August 2, and a cross FIR was registered following complaints from both sides, the police stated.

According to a senior police officer, on August 2, a PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding a quarrel.

On reaching the scene, the police were informed by the complainant that while she was conversing with her sister-in-law, her brother-in-law Vashistha Choudhary reached there and verbally abused her. She alleged that Choudhary also molested and physically assaulted her.

"She further alleged that Manoj Mishra, Krishna Mishra and Shubhankar Choudhary also joined in and assaulted her and her son. Locals from the Maidan Garhi village, including Mahavir Singh alias Chavanni, Umed Singh (councillor of Maidan Garhi), and Rahul Dagar also assaulted them," the police said based on her statement.

The officer said that based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 354-B, 509, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

A day after this incident, on August 3, Manoj Mishra (57) filed a complaint against the woman who had lodged the FIR and her family members.

Mishra claimed that he received a call from his daughter informing him that the complainant woman and her family members were attacking them. Based on his statement, a cross FIR was filed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor