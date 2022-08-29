Firhad Hakim might be next target of central agencies: Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 29 West Bengal municipal affairs & urban development minister and Kolkata mayor, Firhad Hakim, popularly known as Bobby, might be the next target of the central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), apprehends Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She also apprehends that the onslaught against Hakim might happen any time from now.

"The ED raids at the residence of Partha Chatterjee happened just a day after our historic Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 this year. And now after this rally, tomorrow ED or CBI might be at Bobby's doorsteps. In the case of Partha Chatterjee, I do not have anything to say. But remember if the same thing happens with Bobby, it will be a totally conspired move," the chief minister said, while addressing a massive rally on the occasion of the foundation day of Trinamool Congress's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

She also expressed similar apprehension regarding her nephew and Trinamool Congress's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. "He has given a fiery speech here. Who can say that he and his wife will not receive a central agency notice tomorrow. This time if they summon him and his wife, I will ask them to take their two-year-old kid along with them to the agency office," the chief minister said.

At the same time, the chief minister admitted that there had been some irregularities in the teacher's recruitment during her time as the chief minister of West Bengal. "But the complaints of irregularities are limited compared to the huge teachers' appointments taking place in the last ten years. However, we would have rectified the mistakes had we given a chance to that. But unfortunately, we did not get that chance," the chief minister said.

"Had I not been the chief minister I would have asked my female party colleagues to slit out the tongues of those who are resorting to constant slander against us concerning the irregularities," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee attacked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah for the alleged refusal to hold the Tricolour during the India-Pakistan match on Sunday. "Either Amit Shah should announce Jay Sah as his prodigal son or he should resign from the post of Union home minister. I am surprised that such people try to teach us about the spirit of patriotism," he said.

