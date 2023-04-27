First batch of Somali evacuees from Sudan arrive in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, April 27 The first group of Somali evacuees from Sudan have arrived in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The 18 Somalis were received at the Aden Abdulle International Airport by Abdirahman Nur Dinari, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday.

The government is working to evacuate other nationals still stranded in Sudan or at borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan as soon as possible, Dinari told journalists as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

