First step has been taken for 'better India': KCR after meeting Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

After holding a meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that India needs a new direction for a better future and the first step has been taken for a "Better India".

He said efforts have begun for the unification of like-minded leaders.

He earlier held a series of meetings with Opposition parties to unite against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rao was accompanied by his Jharkhand's counterpart Hemant Soren during a press conference in which he said, "Even after 75 years of Independence, India has not achieved its full potential in terms of development. We are very clear. We need to lead this country in a new direction and take a new path. We have triggered a discussion in this direction."

Responding to a question on whether this was an anti-BJP front, the Chief Minister said one need not be hasty in drawing conclusions as this was an effort to take India on the right path.

"We held discussions on a number of issues. We're clear that efforts should be made to take India in a new direction. People are talking about a third front, a fourth front...let me tell you that no front has been formed yet," he stated.

KCR was on a one-day visit to Jharkhand. During the visit, he held a short meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren.

The two Chief Ministers together distributed cheques of Rs 10 lakh to families of two Galwan Valley Martyrs.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to the family of Col Santosh Babu who laid down his life in the Galwan Valley clashes. Rao had also said that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who laid down their lives in the clash in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

