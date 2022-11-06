Five cops killed as over 150 dacoits attack police camp in Pakistan

Karachi, Nov 6 A group of armed bandits attacked a police camp in the Kacha area of Ronti, Ghotki in Pakistan's Sindh province, killing five cops and leaving two injured, local media reported.

According to DIG Javed Jaskani, the police camp was set up in Kacha for an operation to recover hostages in the area.

More than 150 dacoits attacked the police post, killing five policemen including a DSP and two SHOs, The Express Tribune reported.

DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Abdul Malik Kamangar, SHO Deen Muhammad Leghari and two police constables, Saleem Chachadar and Jatoi Patafi were killed in the attack.

"After the attack, heavy firing has taken place from both sides," said DIG Jaskani, adding that a "heavy contingent" of police has been dispatched to Kacha.

He maintained that the operation to recover the hostages in the area is continuing.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack on the police.

He recognised the "unparalleled" sacrifices made by the Sindh police to provide security to the lives and property of citizens and to maintain peace and order in the region.

He expressed confidence that the accused involved in the incident would be held accountable.

However, Xinhua news agency reported that seven policemen were killed in the incident that occured on Saturday night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor