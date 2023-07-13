"Flooding excessive...instructed officials to provide essential relief items": Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inspected the flood-affected areas of Laksar in Haridwar and said that administration has been instructed to immediately provide relief and essential materials to the people residing here.

While speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said," The flooding is excessive here, water has entered the houses of people. The Administration and all of us are here. We are seeing to it that people get food and other essential items and they do not face any issues. Water will recede once the rainfall stops. After that, the other losses to the power supply, water and roadways will be reinstated."

Meanwhile, the Central Flood Control Room in Dehradun has informed that the water level of most of the rivers in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions including Haridwar has touched the danger mark due to continuous heavy rains in the state.

Further, they added that the water level in dams and reservoirs has reached almost close to the danger mark.

Monitoring the current situation, Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Wednesday instructed the district magistrates and officials to help people and to make sure those who are stranded because of the flood are getting food and other needy items.

He also requested the people of the state and the pilgrims to avoid unnecessary journeys given the continuous rainfall in the state.

"Given continuous rains in all areas of the state, I request all the people of the state and pilgrims to avoid making unnecessary journeys. I’m overseeing the condition of roadways and rain from all the districts 24 hours a day from the State Disaster Control Room. The district administration and SDRF have been instructed to remain on high alert in all the districts," CM Dhami said.

The Kedarnath Yatra has also been stopped at Uttarakhand's Sonprayag and Gaurikund due to continuous heavy rains, informed officials on Wednesday.

