Floods in Iran leave at least 90 dead, 8 missing

Tehran, Aug 3 At least 90 people have been killed and eight others went missing in floods across Iran.

Relief operations are underway, Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS) chief Pir-Hossein Kolivand told the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday.

The floods, which began in Iran two weeks ago and were caused by the monsoon phenomenon, have affected 24 provinces across the country, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iranian media.

