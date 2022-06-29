Flying of drones prohibited around BJP executive meet venue

Hyderabad, June 29 In view of the national executive meeting of the BJP beginning here on July 2, Cyberabad police have prohibited flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft around Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day meet.

Cyberabad police have also imposed prohibitory orders from July 1 to 4. The orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code prohibit any assembly of more than five persons.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday issued two separate notifications in this regard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and other top leaders will be attending the executive meet.

Drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft will not be allowed over 5 km radius from HICC within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The restrictions will be in force from 6 a.m. on June 30 to 6 p.m. on July 4.

Cyberabad Commissioner issued a notification under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the notification, any person found violating the order shall be punishable under section 188, 121, 121(a), 287, 336, 337, 338 etc, of the Indian Penal Code.

The possibility of attacks by terrorist/anti-social elements by the use of para-gliders, remote controlled drones, remote controlled micro-light aircraft etc, may endanger peace and public tranquility, reads the notification.

The notification cited a memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, ISI Division/VIP Security, Government of India which brought to the notice that terrorist/anti-social elements may organize attacks through Para Gliders, Remote Controlled Drones, Remote Controlled Micro Light Aircraft etc, and that there is an increasing trend to use remote controlled drones for getting aerial views for live telecasts and photography of various events.

The memorandum prescribes that State/UT Police under various sections of State Police Acts and IPC will prohibit flying of such aerial platforms over the area bounded by a circle of five km radius from the State Secretariat Complex in state capitals and two km around strategic vital installations.

