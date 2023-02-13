Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets Nepal President, PM

Kathmandu, Feb 13 India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who reached Kathmandu on a two-day visit on Monday, called on Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda and Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal.

During his meeting with Prachanda at Baluwatar, Kwatra is believed to have discussed Nepal-India cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, connectivity, agriculture, education and culture.

Kwatra also paid a courtesy visit to President Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas and conveyed greetings on behalf of Indian President Droupadi Murmu, the Indian Embassy in Nepal tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Kwatra met his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal and reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral relationship.

The two Foreign Secretaries reviewed various aspects of Nepal-India relations covering connectivity, trade and transit, power sector cooperation, agriculture, education, culture, health sector and people to people relations, among others, said Nepal's foreign ministry.

This is the first high-level visit of an Indian official after Prachanda became the Prime Minister on December 25 last year.

Kwatra is also expected to hand over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to the Nepal Prime Minister to visit India.

