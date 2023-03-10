Foreign transactions of companies with Anubrata Mondal's daughter as director under ED scanner

Kolkata, March 10 Transactions made through foreign bank accounts by two companies where Anubrata Mondal's daughter, Sukanya Mondal was a director are currently under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The two companies are ANM Agrochem Foods Private Limited and Neer Developer Private Limited.

Sukanya Mondal is one of the two directors in both companies while the second director, Bidyut Baran Gayen, is one of the close associates of Mondal, the Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president.

Sources said that the central agency sleuths are trying to track the basics of such money transfers from their foreign bank accounts, especially the purpose behind such transfers.

Mondal, who is currently in ED custody in New Delhi and will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Friday, will be questioned about these money transfers from these foreign banks, sources added.

These transfers from the foreign bank accounts were mainly made between 2015 and 2018. Each transfer was followed by huge cash payments made for purchase of property and land by different members of the Mondal family.

"We are trying to identify the links between the two-time coincidence factors of money transfer made from foreign bank accounts and payments of huge cash for purchase of land and property," said an ED associate.

It is learnt that after presenting Mondal at the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Friday, the ED counsel might seek for extension of his ED custody for another 14 days.

Sources said that during the interim period of two days, Mondal has not cooperated with the interrogating sleuths in answering the queries.

