Former Andhra Pradesh MLA Neeraja Reddy dies in road accident

Former Congress MLA from Aluru, Neeraja Reddy, died in a road accident. She was travelling from Hyderabad to Kurnool in a car, the tyre of which burst on the National Highway No. 44 in Itikyala mandal of Jogulamba Gadwala district, resulting in the accident. Neeraja Reddy, with severe head and body injuries, was rushed to hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Reddy first became an MLA in 2009 on a Congress ticket. She quit the party in 2014 and joined the YSRCP in 2019. However, the party did not give her a ticket or any position, prompting her to join the BJP which made her the in-charge of Alur constituency. Neeraja’s husband was elected as an MLA from Patikonda in 1989 but was killed a few years later.



