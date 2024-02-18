Former CMS Shettar and Bommai Say No Interest in Contesting the Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

Former CM Jagadish Shettar who recently joined the BJP again and former CM Basavraj Bommai while attending the national convention of the BJP in Bengaluru said that they abide by the high command’s decision but have no interest in contesting the upcoming LS Polls. They said, “Let’s see what happens in the coming days. The party leaders will take the decision.” Shettar said that as the chief minister of the state, I did a few good development projects in North Karnataka. And, hence, leaders from that region want that I should contest the election from there. And there is nothing wrong with it.

It is to be noted that the sitting Lok Sabha member from Haveri, Shivakumar Udasi of the BJP, refused to contest, and hence, Bommai’s name is coming forward. However, according to Bommai, “He has no plan to fight polls from the all important Haveri constituency.”

Bommai further said, “We will try to convince Udasi to contest the upcoming polls from Haveri. If that won’t be possible then the party's high command will decide on choosing a suitable candidate from Haveri. And I would abide by any decision taken by the party.”