Former Gujarat Chief Minister Nitin Patel Withdraws From Lok Sabha Election Race for Mehsana Constituency

BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel (March 3) has opted out of the race for the Mehsana Lok Sabha seat, the candidate of which is yet to be declared by the party. He had earlier expressed his desire to contest from the seat to the party high command, however, he withdrew his name after the announcement of names of candidates in the 15 seats for the general elections on Saturday. The names of 195 candidates were released at a press conference yesterday in the national capital.

Nitin Patel announced the withdrawal of his name from the race for the candidature.“I had filed my candidature as a BJP candidate for Mehsana Lok Sabha seat for some reasons. Candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state have been announced yesterday and the selection process of Mehsana Lok Sabha candidate is still going on. Before that, I withdraw my candidature as a BJP candidate,” he said.

“I pray to God that Honourable Narendra Bhai Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time and increases the prestige of India in the whole world and brings ultimate glory to Mother India. I am very grateful to all the workers, well-wishers and colleagues,” Patel added.Earlier today, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Asansol. The BJP fielded him from the seat in its first list.