Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passes away
By IANS | Published: February 5, 2023 12:15 PM 2023-02-05T12:15:04+5:30 2023-02-05T12:25:38+5:30
Islamabad, Feb 5 Former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a Dubai hospital, his family sources confirmed.
The former military ruler was undergoing treatment for an ailment at American Hospital Dubai, Geo News reported.
Musharraf, 79, was suffering from a rare disease amyloidosis, Dawn News reported.
Expressing heartfelt condolences, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement: " May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family," the military's media wing said.
