Former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar wishes Kapil Sibal 'all the best' as he quits Congress

Former union minister and ex-Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday wished 'all the best' to Kapil Sibal after the latter quit the grand old party and filed a nomination for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh as an independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking with ANI, Kumar said that as far as a particular person leaving the party is concerned, Sibal has taken this decision according to his conscience. "I wish him all the best and every person has the right to decide his strategy and political strategy according to his conscience," he said.

In a veiled attack, the former Union Minister criticized Congress leadership over Sibal's resignation and said that the party should introspect about why its leaders are leaving.

"After the 'Chintan Shivir', there are many people who have said goodbye to the party. I understand that the Congress party must be thinking about it, but I do not want to make any comment," he said.

The former Law Minister further toldthat the Samajwadi Party's support to Sibal is a good thing, "I will be happy if he comes to Rajya Sabha with the support of Samajwadi Party."

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal resigned from the party last week and has filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of the Samajwadi Party today.

"I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on 16 May," said Sibal after filing his nomination.

( With inputs from ANI )

