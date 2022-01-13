Former UP Min Saini says he resigned because Dalits, backward classes were ignored in last five years

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday slammed UP government after resigning from the post of the minister and said that scores of BJP leaders will be resigning as the voices of Dalits and backward classes have been ignored in last five years by the government.

"I have resigned because during the last 5 years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed," said Saini.

"We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and three-four MLAs will resign every day till January 20," he added.

Following the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday from the post of minister, many BJP leaders have resigned extending their support to Maurya.

Other than Saini, Brajesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Prasad and Roshan Lal Verma have also resigned in support of Maurya.

These resignations are crucial as they come just months before the UP assembly polls.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

