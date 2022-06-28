French Health Minister recommends mask use in public transport

Paris, June 28 French Minister of Health Brigitte Bourguignon has recommended wearing a face mask in public transport amid a spike in new cases, local media reported.

"I ask the French to put back the mask in transport," Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying to French radio RTL.

Bourguignon also recommended mask use in closed and crowded areas.

"You only have to see a crowded train station or train to know that first. You have to protect yourself and protect others," said the Minister.

She said the authorities are considering new measures in light of a resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the country.

The mask madate in public transport was lifted across the country on May 16.

The country's Public Health Agency reported 17,601 new Covid-19 cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, an increase of 52.2 per cent in seven days.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, France, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, has reported 30,678,541 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 149,406 deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor